Edmonton Elks’ DL Jake Ceresna carted off field with apparent leg injury vs. B.C.

The Edmonton Elks have lost American defensive tackle Jake Ceresna to an apparent leg injury.

Ceresna had to be carted off the field after going down following a short-yardage play early in the third quarter. He initially got up after the B.C. Lions converted but immediately indicated an issue with his knee before returning to the turf. Members of both teams gathered around him as he was taken off the field.

The 31-year-old went down with a similar injury following a short-yardage play earlier in the game, later indicating to TSN that his knee had popped out of alignment. He was able to return, recording two tackles and intercepting a batted pass.

Ceresna returned to Edmonton in free agency this offseason after the team traded him to Toronto ahead of the 2024 campaign. In five games, he has recorded eight tackles, one sack, and a pick.

In 88 career games, Ceresna has racked up 200 defensive tackles, 46 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and one interception. He was named an All-CFL selection at defensive tackle in 2022 and 2024 but has frequently lined up at defensive end throughout his career.

The Elks trailed the Lions by a score of 24-7 when Ceresna went down.