Toronto Argonauts bring back fourth-round CFL Draft pick, All-Canadian DB Istvan Assibo-Dadzie

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian defensive back Istvan Assibo-Dadzie to their practice roster.

Assibo-Dadzie was selected in the fourth round, 30th overall, during the 2025 CFL Draft, despite missing much of the pre-draft process with a torn labrum. He recovered in time for training camp and recorded one tackle in the preseason, before being placed on the retired list in order to return to school. It appears that plan has now changed.

The six-foot, 190-pound cornerback was an OUA first-team all-star and second-team All-Canadian in 2024, as well as a second-team OUA all-star in 2023. The Brampton, Ont. native appeared in 30 games for the University of Windsor from 2019 to 2024, recording 86.5 tackles and five interceptions.

The Argonauts (1-4) are on a bye in Week 6 but will return to action on Thursday, July 17, when they visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. EDT.