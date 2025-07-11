Ratio-changing Canadian OL Zack Pelehos returns for Ottawa Redblacks vs. Ticats

The Ottawa Redblacks are still battling plenty of injury concerns, but will get a major piece of their offensive line back in the lineup for Saturday’s clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Canadian right tackle Zack Pelehos will return to his starting spot after missing the first five games of the year with a foot injury. The second overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft has started 23 of his 38 career games at the position and looked to be trending in the right direction for his development prior to the injury.

In his absence, right tackle had been a serious concern for the Redblacks, leading to the release of opening day American starter Darta Lee. Rookie American Parker Moorer filled in last week, but has now been returned to the practice roster.

Pelehos’ return comes at a critical time for the Redblacks’ ratio-wise, as safety Charlie Ringland (hamstring) has been placed on the one-game injured list. He is the third experienced Canadian at that position to be sidelined with injury, prompting versatile American defensive back Bennett Williams to get the start. Canadian King Ambers and American Alijah McGhee will both dress for depth in the secondary.

Weak-side linebacker Frankie Griffin (knee) has also been placed on the one-game injured list, allowing for B.C. Lions’ Most Outstanding Rookie nominee Ace Eley to make his starting debut for Ottawa. Canadian Lucas Cormier returns to the lineup as his primary backup after recovering from an ankle injury, sending Dawson Pierre back to the practice squad. Along the defensive line, former first-round pick Anthony Bennett has been demoted in favour of American Chas McGowan.

The most significant injury change is the loss of veteran returner Devonte Dedmon, who has been placed on the six-game injured list after getting his ankle twisted last week. That injury is apparently not as bad as initially feared and Kalil Pimpleton will take over primary return duties in the interim, while still maintaining his role as a starting receiver. He scored a 97-yard punt return touchdown in relief against Edmonton.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-4) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, July 12 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Ottawa suffered a 39-33 loss to the Edmonton Elks last week, while Hamilton is coming off a 51-38 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The weather forecast calls for sunny conditions at kickoff with a high of 29 degrees . The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.