Montreal Alouettes release DB Don Callis one day after gimmick jersey giveaway with AEW wrestler of same name

The Montreal Alouettes have parted ways with American defensive back Don Callis just one day after the conclusion of a fan contest that he was the face of.

The Alouettes announced last week that they would be giving away a jersey signed by Callis and the famed Canadian AEW wrestler of the same name, even bringing the two together for a photo-op. The contest ended on July 10 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and the younger Callis was released from the practice roster the next day.

CONCOURS LÉGENDAIRE 👀

On fait gagné un jersey D. Callis… signé par les deux Don Callis. 😎 @TheDonCallis Tu veux l’ajouter à ta collection et le porter fièrement dans le stade? Voici comment participer :

✅ Like cette publication

✅ Suivre notre page

✅ Partage la publication… pic.twitter.com/5NZy1ss44s — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 8, 2025

The 24-year-old did not appear in a regular-season game with the team, recording five defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in two preseason outings. He leaves behind one of the most bizarre and unique pieces of memorabilia in CFL history, as well as a devastated marketing team.

L’équipe marketing est dévastée… Marketing team is devastated 😫 — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 11, 2025

Callis recorded 26 total tackles, four pass knockdowns, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during the 2023 season at Troy University, a Division I program located in Alabama. He later spent time with the Green Bay Packers.

The six-foot, 184-pound defender started his collegiate career at East Central University, a Division II program located in Ada, Okla. He played 27 games for the team, recording 77 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 20 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The Alouettes also announced that Australian punter Joshua Sloan, the seventh overall pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft, has retired from the practice roster.

Montreal (3-2) is on a bye this week but will return to the field on Thursday, July 17 when they host the Toronto Argonauts (1-4).