Defending champion St. Clair Saints top CJFL’s preseason national top 10 rankings

The defending Canadian Bowl champion St. Clair Saints are sitting atop the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) top 10 rankings ahead of the opening of the 2025 season.

The Saints made history with a 37-22 upset of the Okanagan Sun, who sit second in the preseason poll, in the 2024 national title game, becoming the first member of the Ontario Football Conference to win a Canadian Bowl since 1999.

The Saints were renamed in 2020 following their sale to the St. Clair College Student Athletic Association, becoming an official part of that school’s programming. They were previously known as the Windsor AKO Fratmen and had won three national titles since their founding in 1929.

The CJFL is a national amateur league composed of 20 teams across five provinces and three regional conferences. It provides opportunities for players aged 17 to 22 to continue their football careers after high school, with many going on to university or professional opportunities. The rights to all junior players are owned by their local CFL team, with recent active players to come directly from their ranks including Sean Whyte, Jevon Cottoy, Logan Ferland, Kelon Thomas, Kieran Poissant, and Stephen Smith.

The 2025 CJFL season will open on Saturday, July 19, when the British Columbia Football Conference kicks off their 10-game schedule. The Ontario Football Conference begins two weeks later on August 1, while the Prairie Football Conference starts play on August 10. Both the OFC and the PFC play an eight-game regular season.

The complete Top 10 rankings can be seen below.

CJFL Top 10

St. Clair Saints (OFC) Okanagan Sun (BCFC) Regina Thunder (PFC) Saskatoon Hilltops (PFC) Westshore Rebels (BCFC) Langley Rams (BCFC) London Beefeaters (OFC) Calgary Colts (PFC) Valley Huskers (BCFC) Ottawa Sooners (OFC)

Not ranked: Edmonton Huskies (PFC), Edmonton Wildcats (PFC), GTA Grizzlies (OFC), Hamilton Hurricanes (OFC), Kamloops Broncos (BCFC), Prince George Kodiaks (BCFC), Quinte Skyhawks (OFC), Sault Ste. Marie Cougars (OFC), Vancouver Island Raiders (BCFC), Winnipeg Rifles (PFC)