3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 6

Week 6 of the 2025 CFL regular season is here, featuring three matchups as three teams — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, and Montreal Alouettes — are on bye weeks. Fresh off a bye week of their own, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will put their undefeated record to the test when they host the Calgary Stampeders to start the week.

Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire leads our picks straight-up and against the spread, though he’s facing stiff competition from Calgary’s Ryan Ballantine and Montreal’s Pablo Herrera-Vergara. Here are our picks for Week 6 in the CFL.

Friday, July 11: Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-5.5) — 9:00 p.m. EDT

Despite a huge victory over Winnipeg last week, the Calgary Stampeders will roll into Mosaic Stadium as heavy underdogs against the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders — a game which will determine the early West Division leader. Starting quarterback Trevor Harris is back for the Riders after their bye, but the team will be missing several other key pieces in corner Tevaughn Campbell, left guard Trevon Tate, and backup running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon. Meanwhile, Calgary will be giving 2025 first-overall pick Damien Alford the start at receiver with Clark Barnes nursing an ankle injury.

ABBOTT: The Riders have overcome injuries before. They’ll do it again, but barely.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: Can’t see a reason to bet against one of the top offences when they also have the best defence. Only 5 touchdowns surrendered by Calgary so far.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary

FILOSO: I think the bye week gives the guys in green the edge, but this will be a close one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: I imagine this is going to be a dandy of a football game. I’ll take the team off the bye.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: It’s going to be a really close game. In the end, the home advantage should pay off for the Riders

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: If this were any other opponent, I’d be on the Stampeders after last week’s win.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: Hey Siri, flip a coin. Guess I’ll go with Stamps.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: Even with their good start, I worry about the Stamps’ run defence against one of the best running teams in the league. That is enough to give the edge to the Riders.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan

McGUIRE: Teams coming off a bye week, like the Riders, are usually better prepared. That and home field advantage carries the day for me in this one, but it’ll be close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

THOMAS: Saskatchewan has been a cut above this season, in my opinion. I’ll take them until they lose. Calgary has been great too, but in Regina, I am not picking against this Riders team.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 8, Calgary 2

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 5, Calgary 5

Saturday, July 12: Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-5.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are heavy home favourites over the Ottawa Redblacks after an offensive explosion last week that saw Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler connect for three spectacular touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Redblacks are still searching for their second win of the season and won’t have returner DeVonte Dedmon to help them as injuries continue to mount. Ottawa may be forced to swap their ratio after losing a third Canadian safety, and head coach Bob Dyce feels he hasn’t been able to properly address the team’s discipline due to his roster limitations.

ABBOTT: Last week, the Ticats proved why you need safety help over the top of Kenny Lawler. I’m not sure Ottawa has a safety left to help.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Bo Levi is firmly back into gunslinger mode.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: Ottawa hasn’t done much to inspire confidence, but they do tend to keep things close.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: The Ticats have finally figured it out before September.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Ticats are rolling right now.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: The Tiger-Cats have found the gas pedal and they’re pressing it to the floor.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: Dru Brown has had his warm-up game. Unfortunately, he goes up against a team that is a couple of weeks ahead in the ramp-up.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: Hamilton has found their groove on offence and Ottawa is struggling on defence. That is a bad combo for the Redblacks.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: This will be a classic showdown of two gunslingers hitting their stride. I just think the Redblacks have more upside here, and their best will beat the Ticats’ best.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

THOMAS: The Tiger-Cats offence finally hit full tilt in Week 5, and I don’t expect them to stop. It will be a lot closer than last week, though.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 9, Ottawa 1

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 7, Ottawa 3

Sunday, July 13: B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks (+2.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Edmonton Elks are slight home underdogs to the visiting B.C. Lions on Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium. The Elks got their first win of the season last week when they knocked off the Ottawa Redblacks 39-33 as Justin Rankin ripped off two long touchdowns and Javon Leake scored the team’s first punt return touchdown in 10 years. The Lions, meanwhile, got a walk-off win in Montreal that culminated in a brawl! It wasn’t the prettiest win, but it was enough to end B.C.’s three-game losing skid.

ABBOTT: Edmonton and B.C. have trended in different directions since their Week 1 matchup. After last week’s breakout, Justin Rankin could be a problem for the Lions’ weak run defence.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: The Lions needed a bad penalty call to beat Montreal. The Elks won’t take that this week.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: Two teams trending the right way make for an excellent game. I still trust the Lions a bit more, though.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Edmonton will need a track meet, and they might get it.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Nathan Rourke will build on last week’s performance and should lead the Lions to a win in Edmonton.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Elks got off the mat last week, and I think they can keep it going.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: The Elks’ defence is taking small steps every week. They would need a big one to overcome Rourke getting comfortable.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Edmonton looked good against Ottawa, but B.C. isn’t Ottawa. The Lions build off last week’s dramatic win.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McGUIRE: This all-Canadian quarterback showdown will be a lot more entertaining than Tre Ford’s sloppy Week 1 performances. Both teams are feeling their oats right now so I’m betting on homefield advantage to make it happen for the Elks.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

THOMAS: B.C. feels like they can beat anyone at times and have no shot against anyone at others. Who knows who shows up this week? I’ll take B.C., but won’t be surprised if Edmonton wins at home.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 5, Edmonton 5

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 8, B.C. 2

2025 records (straight-up)

McGUIRE — 14-6

BALLANTINE — 13-7

HERRERA-VERGARA — 13-7

KLEIN — 13-7

ABBOTT — 12-8

GASSON — 12-8

HODGE — 12-8

HOSKINS — 12-8

FILOSO — 11-9

THOMAS — 11-9

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 15-5

ABBOTT — 11-9

BALLANTINE — 11-9

GASSON — 11-9

KLEIN — 11-9

HERRERA-VERGARA — 10-10

THOMAS — 9-11

HODGE — 9-11

HOSKINS — 9-11

FILOSO — 8-12