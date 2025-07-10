Antoine Brooks Jr. to make first CFL start for Saskatchewan Roughriders against Calgary

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have tapped American defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. to make his first career CFL start on Friday night in place of an injured Tevaughn Campbell.

Brooks Jr. joined the Roughriders last season and spent almost the full year on the practice roster, dressing for one regular-season game. He started this season on the practice roster again but was promoted to the active roster last week, recording one defensive tackle and one interception.

The 27-year-old native of Lanham, Md. was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played one season with the team before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, helping the team win Super Bowl LVI. He then had stints with the Seattle Sea Dragons and Memphis Showboats before coming to the CFL.

Collegiately, Brooks Jr. was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection at the University of Maryland, where he recorded 237 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, nine pass knockdowns, four interceptions, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Campbell, who Brooks Jr. is replacing in the starting lineup, didn’t practice this week due to a groin injury and has been moved to the one-game injured list. The 32-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont. started Saskatchewan’s first four games at cornerback, recording 12 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown.

As expected, veteran quarterback Trevor Harris will return to the lineup this week after missing the last game before the bye with a head injury. However, the Riders’ offence will be without the services of backup Canadian running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon (thigh) and starting American left guard Trevon Tate (shoulder) long-term, as both have been placed on the six-game injured list.

Former all-star running back Ka’Deem Carey will dress for his second game as a Rider behind CFL rushing leader A.J. Ouellette. Canadian Zack Fry will take over as left guard, with Noah Zerr dressed as the sixth man.

Fullback Albert Awachie (hip) and linebacker Melique Straker (thigh) both return to the field after injury absences. In corresponding moves, fullback Morgen Runge has been demoted to the practice roster, while quarterback Jack Coan will be a healthy scratch.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) will host the Calgary Stampeders (3-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 11 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. Calgary recorded a surprise upset win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week by a score of 37-16, while Saskatchewan was on a bye week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and relatively little wind. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 620 CKRM in Regina.