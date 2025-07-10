’33 degrees in Pilot Butt’: Riders’ Jermarcus Hardrick comically mispronounces Saskatchewan town during local weather report

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick is unlikely to have a career as a meteorologist waiting for him when he finally hangs up his cleats.

The 35-year-old tried out the new profession on Wednesday when he helped deliver the forecast for CTV News Regina, taking part in a special segment to preview the weather on gameday. It didn’t take long for things to go off the rails, though, as Hardrick stumbled over his own team’s name with what he endearingly described as a “little stutter.”

Things didn’t get any easier once the green screen flipped over to the rural forecast, as Hardrick was tasked with highlighting a particularly hot day in Pilot Butte, a town of 2,638 that’s roughly 25 minutes east of Regina. Rather than say the name as intended, with the second word pronounced “bjuːt” as in an isolated hill with a flat top, the native of Batesville, Miss. announced temperatures of 33 degrees for the posterior section of an aviator’s anatomy.

The comical mix-up drew a broad grin from Hardrick, and he clearly had to stop himself from getting a case of the giggles, even briefly fading off-screen at one point. After dutifully getting through the rest of the report, he uttered just two words to assess his television performance: “Oh my.”

The amusing clip lasts just 51 seconds, but highlights one of the CFL’s most gregarious players in an uncomfortable environment, only making him more likable in the process. Fortunately for Hardrick, he remains one of the best blockers in three-down football and is the highest-graded offensive lineman in the league right now according to ProFootballFocus.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) will host the Calgary Stampeders (3-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 11 at 9:00 p.m. EDT. According to Hardrick’s own weather report, temperatures will be 23 degrees at kickoff with winds of up to 30 kilometres per hour, though that will die off by the second half.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 620 CKRM in Regina.