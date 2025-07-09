Saskatchewan Roughriders rule out Tevaughn Campbell against Stampeders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have ruled out Canadian defensive back Tevaughn Campbell for Thursday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders due to a groin injury.

The 32-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont. started Saskatchewan’s first four games at cornerback, recording 12 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown.

The six-foot, 195-pound defender joined the Roughriders as a free agent this offseason following a six-year run in the NFL as a member of the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Over 37 career NFL regular-season games, he recorded 65 total tackles, seven pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Campbell was originally a third-round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft out of the University of Regina. He played his rookie season with the Stampeders before stints with the Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes, recording 46 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Also out this week are running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon (thigh), receivers Shawn Bane Jr. (knee), Samuel Emilus (foot), and Tommy Nield (ankle), offensive linemen Payton Collins (knee) and Trevon Tate (shoulder), and defensive back Kosi Onyeka (knee).

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) will host the Calgary Stampeders (3-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 11 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. Calgary recorded a surprise upset win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week by a score of 37-16, while Saskatchewan was on a bye week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and relatively little wind. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 620 CKRM in Regina.