B.C. Lions sign Canadian OL Hunter Steward, one other

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian offensive lineman Hunter Steward.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound blocker dressed for 16 regular-season games as a member of the Edmonton Elks in 2024. He became a free agent in February.

The 33-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. was originally a first-round pick in the 2013 CFL Draft out of Liberty University. He signed with B.C. the following year and played seven seasons in Vancouver, dressing for 90 games. He played 35 games as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022 and 2023.

The Lions have also added American defensive back Cameron Stone to the practice roster and released American defensive back Jaylin Williams.

Stone finished his collegiate career with two seasons at the University of Hawaii where he recorded 52 total tackles, eight pass knockdowns, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 23 games. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 331 yards and was named All-Mountain West as a senior.

The five-foot-ten, 180-pound native of Rosharon, Texas spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at the University of Wyoming where he recorded 45 total tackles and a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Williams signed with the Lions in February. The five-foot-ten, 188-pound native of Southaven, Miss. started his professional career with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and dressed for three regular-season games with the team, recording one tackle. He spent a portion of the 2024 season on Minnesota’s practice roster but was eventually released.

The B.C. Lions (2-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (1-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, July 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. B.C. is coming off a 21-20 walk-off win over the Montreal Alouettes, while Edmonton got its first win of the season in a 39-33 home victory of the Ottawa Redblacks.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and 880 CHED in Edmonton.