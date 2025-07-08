Former CFL player Brendon LaBatte rolls stock car in Saskatchewan race

Former CFL player Brandon LaBatte was involved in a rollover on Monday while racing a stock car in his home province of Saskatchewan. He walked away from the accident under his own power.

The 38-year-old flipped his vehicle multiple times on a turn at the Estevan Motor Speedway, which is located a little over 200 kilometres southeast of Regina. His stock car narrowly avoided passing vehicles before landing on its roof. The race was paused while emergency crews engaged and LaBatte was freed from the wreckage.

Below is video of the incident, courtesy of Estevan Motor Speedway and imca.TV.

LaBatte was originally selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2008 CFL Draft out of the University of Regina by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He played four seasons with the team, earning three All-East Division selections and one All-CFL selection, before signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2012.

The native of Weyburn, Sask. played eight seasons with his hometown team, earning six All-West Division selections and five All-CFL selections. He was also named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2013, the same year the Roughriders won the 101st Grey Cup on home soil over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In total, LaBatte played 181 career regular-season CFL games, though he has never formally retired from the league. He last played in 2019.