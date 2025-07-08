3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 5

Week 5 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to an end with all four underdogs getting upset wins. Week 6 will feature a truncated slate with only three games, but first let’s look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

A few times per season, the 31-year-old reminds everyone that he’s one of the CFL’s most dominant players regardless of position. Unfortunately for the Toronto Argonauts, this happened against them on Friday night as Lawler reeled in six passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran said after the game, “If they think one person (covering me) is going to be enough, they’re wrong,” so we may see him draw more double-coverage over the next few weeks as opponents look to slow him down.

Honourable mention: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Defensive player of the week: DB Damon Webb, Calgary Stampeders

The free-agent addition had his best game of the season so far in Calgary’s big win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording a team-leading eight defensive tackles and a pick-six off Zach Collaros. The interception came in the final moments of the first quarter and gave the Stampeders a 15-3 lead, setting the tone for an eventual blowout.

Honourable mention: LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

GOODBYE! 👋 Isaiah Wooden Sr. takes it 86 yards for the score!#CFLGameDay

📅: @Ticats vs Argonauts LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/UXDzOrMxzT — CFL (@CFL) July 5, 2025

Special teams player of the week: KR Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 25-year-old had his first career return touchdown earlier this season but is well on his way to becoming a household name after ripping off an 86-yard score against the Argonauts. Wooden wasn’t just effective on the scoring play, however, as he finished Friday night’s game with four punt returns for 98 yards and five kickoff returns for 166 yards.

Honourable mention: KR Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks

Breakout player of the week: KR Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Southern Utah product has played only five career CFL regular-season games but is well on his way to establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous returners. The speedster spent part of last season on the practice roster with B.C. before joining the Tiger-Cats. Though we’re speculating here, it seems reasonable to suspect the Lions wish they’d kept him in Vancouver.

Honourable mention: REC Kevens Clercius, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Offensive line of the week: Edmonton Elks

The unit of Martez Ivey, Mark Evans II, Mark Korte, Gregor MacKellar, and Brett Boyko kept Tre Ford clean and rumbled all over the field on multiple screen passes to help spring multiple big gains. Edmonton’s running game also fired on all cylinders for the first time this season against a tough Ottawa defensive front as Justin Rankin rushed 12 times for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders

Coach of the week: HC/OC Scott Milanovich, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton’s offence was cooking as Bo Levi Mitchell threw for five touchdown passes and Greg Bell, Johnny Augustine, and Ante Litre combined for 100 yards along the ground. Milanovich, who is now in his second year as Hamilton’s head coach and offensive coordinator, challenged his team to be better following a poor start to the season and it appears to have responded in a big way.

Honourable mention: HC Mark Kilam, Edmonton Elks

That’s 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Janarion Grant to you! 🤝 Janarion goes 99 yards all the way to the HOUSE! #CFLGameDay

📅: @TorontoArgos vs Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/6KCibEV4b0 — CFL (@CFL) July 5, 2025

Best play of the week: Kickoffs for a million

We’re cheating a little bit here — this was two plays, not one — but Roy Lyster won the Save-on-Foods Million Dollar Touchdown to Win after Janarion Grant and Isaiah Wooden returned kickoffs for touchdowns on Friday night. Grant’s touchdown came after a reverse from fellow return man Kevin Brown, while Wooden scored after slashing through Toronto’s return team late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. What a night at BMO Field.

Honourable mention: REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Worst play of the week: REC Charleston Rambo, Montreal Alouettes

The second-year receiver was wide open 34 yards downfield and got a perfect throw from McLeod Bethel-Thompson late in the first quarter, only to drop it. Rambo would likely have scored a touchdown had he made the catch but instead his team was forced to punt. To add insult to injury, Bethel-Thompson missed long on multiple deep passes over the course of this game, making it even more costly that his best throw was dropped.

Honourable mention: QB Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Best game of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler put on a clinic on their rival’s turf, connecting six times for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Between seven passing touchdowns, two return touchdowns, and 89 points, this felt like a classic example of the high-flying, action-packed CFL that fans have come to know and love. The fact that a Canadian won a million dollars as a result of the game was truly the icing on the cake.

Honourable mention: B.C. Lions at Montreal Alouettes

Worst game of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders

This was far from a bad game but it was the weakest of a strong group as the Blue Bombers simply weren’t competitive. Calgary was lights out, building a 29-6 halftime lead, after which point this one felt like it was over. The Stampede Bowl theming was cool and it’s always fun to watch an upset, but the second half of this game was boring as it quickly became clear Winnipeg wasn’t going to be able to mount any type of comeback.

Honourable mention: Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks