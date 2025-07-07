Samuel Emilus, Shawn Bane Jr. return to practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders got two receivers back at practice on Monday as Samuel Emilus and Shawn Bane Jr. were both limited participants.

Emilus has missed the team’s last two games due to a foot injury. He caught 12 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown over the club’s first two outings and has since been replaced at slotback by Dohnte Meyers.

Bane Jr. has yet to play this season due to a knee injury he suffered last year. The five-foot-eleven, 170-pound native of Sarasota, Fla. caught 49 passes for 581 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, his second season with the Roughriders. In 2023, the 30-year-old made 93 receptions for 1,104 yards and four touchdowns.

Trevor Harris was a full participant after missing Saskatchewan’s most recent game due to a “head/illness” injury designation. Fullback Albert Awachie (hip), defensive lineman Caleb Sanders (back), and linebacker Melique Straker (thigh) were also full participants.

Those who were unable to practice on Monday include running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon (thigh), offensive linemen Payton Collins (knee) and Trevon Tate (shoulder), and defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (groin). Offensive lineman Jacob Brammer (shoulder) and Daniel Johnson (groin) were both limited.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) will host the Calgary Stampeders (3-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 11 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. Calgary recorded a surprise upset win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week by a score of 37-16, while Saskatchewan was on a bye week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and relatively little wind. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 620 CKRM in Regina.