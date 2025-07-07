Calgary Stampeders release veteran DL Cedric Wilcots II

The Calgary Stampeders have released veteran defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II.

The six-foot-three, 249-pound defender dressed in a depth role in Week 1 and Week 3 but didn’t register any statistics. He was moved to the practice roster in Week 2 and was a healthy scratch in Week 5 when the Stampeders defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The native of Dallas, Texas started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022. He played 10 games with the club and recorded four defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble before being traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 27-year-old played four games in Steeltown to end the season but didn’t register any statistics. He dressed for one regular-season game with the Tiger-Cats in 2023 but was released prior to the start of season regular season in 2024.

Wilcots was a member of the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL following his release from Hamilton, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with the team.

Collegiately, Wilcots played at New Mexico State where he recorded 109 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and four forced fumbles over 47 games. He was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference as a redshirt sophomore.

The Calgary Stampeders (3-1) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 11 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. Calgary recorded a surprise upset win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week by a score of 37-16, while Saskatchewan was on a bye week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and relatively little wind. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 620 CKRM in Regina.