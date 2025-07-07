3DownNation CFL power rankings: Calgary Stampeders bowl their way up the charts

Week 5 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books and we have a new number one team for the second week in a row.

The Blue Bombers’ fall from the ranks of the unbeaten leaves a prairie rival to take over the top spot despite not playing this week. However, it is the team that actually beat Winnipeg and has the hardware to prove it that benefitted most from the shuffle.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Saskatchewan Roughriders (2)

The bye week was kind to the Riders, as they return from the break as the only undefeated team left in Canada. Despite discipline issues and mounting injuries, Corey Mace’s team has found ways to win with physicality and grit. Continuing to do that should only become easier next week, as starting quarterback Trevor Harris is expected to be healthy enough to return.

2) Calgary Stampeders (4)

Calgary may not have a playoff win since 2018, but nobody can dispute their status as Stampede Bowl champions. The made-up trophy game was a rousing success on and off the field, as the Stampeders proved they deserve to be counted amongst the big boys with a shellacking of Winnipeg. Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief each took an interception back to the house, but it was Vernon Adams Jr. who earned the commemorative MVP belt buckle by throwing his first two passing touchdowns of the season.

3) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1)

The return of Brady Oliveira failed to take the Bombers to a new level as expected, as they stumbled out of the gate and suffered their first loss of the season. Zach Collaros had a night to forget under centre, tossing a pair of costly pick-sixes before getting pulled late for Chris Streveler. Other than a breakout performance from second-year Canadian receiver Kevens Clercius, there wasn’t much positive to take away from this game and it might be worth just burning the tape.

4) Montreal Alouettes (3)

Life without Davis Alexander continued to be challenging for the Alouettes, as they dropped their second consecutive game in heartbreaking fashion. Despite being given every opportunity to succeed, McLeod Bethel-Thompson finished under 200 yards passing and failed to find the endzone in the second half. That was still enough to hold a lead late, but a selfish penalty from Pier-Olivier Lestage on the go-ahead field goal set the stage for an improbable collapse in the final 28 seconds.

5) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5)

Explosive doesn’t even begin to describe the Ticats’ offence on Friday night, as they rained 51 points down on their helpless QEW rivals. Bo Levi Mitchell surpassed 40,000 career passing yards on a night where he threw five touchdowns and posted a perfect passer rating, but he wasn’t even the star of the show. That was prized free agent acquisition Kenny Lawler, who racked up 207 yards on six receptions and scored three spectacular majors. However, returner Isaiah Wooden may have had the most memorable score, securing a lucky fan a million-dollar payday with the second kickoff return touchdown of the game.

6) B.C. Lions (9)

The much-anticipated return of Nathan Rourke had the desired effect, as he threw for 352 yards and executed a hurried drive in the dying seconds to set up a 44-yard game-winner from Sean Whyte. Unfortunately, the Lions didn’t really deserve to get back in the win column, as they ceded momentum to Montreal all night and amassed 146 yards worth of undisciplined penalties. That was underlined post-game when defensive end Kemoko Turay allegedly tried to enter the Alouettes’ locker room, triggering an ugly brawl between the two teams that will occupy the commissioner’s office for the next week.

7) Edmonton Elks (8)

Mark Kilam secured his first victory as the Elks’ head coach on Sunday night, already giving him half as many wins in July as Chris Jones secured during his second tenure. Tre Ford attempted just 17 passes but completed 15 of them for a perfect passer rating, while running back Justin Rankin amassed 174 yards from scrimmage and two spectacular touchdowns on 16 touches. Javon Leake added an electric punt return touchdown, and a struggling defence did just enough to hang on.

8) Ottawa Redblacks (7)

It took a minute, but Dru Brown finally found his form in his return from injury, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns. That still wasn’t enough to get the team’s second win, as the Redblacks failed to complete a late-game comeback in Edmonton with some questionable clock management at the end. The team also appears to have lost fan favourite DeVonte Dedmon long-term due to a serious-looking leg injury, though Kalil Pimpleton picked up the slack with a 97-yard punt return touchdown to go with 68 yards receiving.

9) Toronto Argonauts (6)

There was no need for an impassioned post-game rant from Ryan Dinwiddie this week as Toronto didn’t beat themselves; they just got outclassed. A defensive game plan that kept matching up Kenny Lawler one-on-one on the outside was virtually masochistic, while the best offensive output of the year couldn’t even make the game close. A 100-yard game from Kevin Mital and a nifty return touchdown from Janarion Grant were bright spots, but the Boatmen don’t seem to have enough intact oars to stay afloat while waiting for Chad Kelly.