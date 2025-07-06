Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back American OL Nick Jones

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed American offensive lineman Nick Jones.

The 24-year-old blocker was released at the end of training camp as part of the team’s final roster cuts. He started six games for the Riders as a rookie in 2024, contributing to an offensive line unit that allowed just 35 sacks.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound native of Byhalia, Miss. played 32 collegiate games over three seasons at Mississippi State, making 25 starts at left guard and left tackle. He allowed three sacks over 657 snaps as a senior, helping the offence generate 1,761 yards along the ground and 2,182 yards through the air.

The Riders (4-0) will return to action on Friday, July 11 when they host the Calgary Stampeders (3-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT at Mosaic Stadium.