Ottawa Redblacks without leading receiver Bralon Addison vs Elks

The Ottawa Redblacks will have starting quarterback Dru Brown back in the lineup when they face the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, but they’ll be without their leading receiver.

Veteran Bralon Addison has been placed on the one-game injured list after missing every practice this week with a shoulder issue. The 31-year-old has caught 21 passes for a team-high 220 yards and a touchdown through four games this season.

Second-year receiver Andre Miller has been activated off the practice roster to fill the starting role. He played six games last season and recorded 15 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Also joining the starting lineup this week is rookie right tackle Parker Moorer, who takes over for the recently released Darta Lee. Quarterback Tyrie Adams was also demoted to the practice roster due to Brown’s highly anticipated return.

Defensively, the team will also get a boost from the return of field cornerback Adrian Frye and depth contributor Bennett Williams after one-week absences. Rookie Gavin Heslop (quad) will go on the one-game injured list after blocking a punt last week, while Alijah McGhee has been sent down to the practice roster.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (0-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, July 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 18 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 880 CHED in Edmonton.