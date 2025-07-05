Former second-round NFL draft pick Kemoko Turay sparks post-game brawl between B.C. Lions, Montreal Alouettes

A thrilling finish to Saturday night’s clash between the B.C. Lions and the Montreal Alouettes was marred by violence as a post-game brawl erupted between the two teams at Percival Molson Stadium.

After Sean Whyte kicked a 44-yard walk-off field goal to secure a 21-20 win by the Lions, the TSN broadcast captured footage of an altercation on the sideline featuring dozens of players from both teams.

Tempers flared after the game Lions/Alouettes game in Montreal tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/AwYiqWcs0H — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 6, 2025

The apparent incident appeared to kick off when Lions’ defensive lineman Kemoko Turay went to enter the tunnel to the Montreal locker room and began verbally sparring with Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. The Alouettes’ defensive lineman lunged towards his opponent and was held back by members of the team’s staff, but still received a blow to the face from Turay.

An unidentified player in street clothes then entered the fray from the side, and a melee ensued with punches being thrown by all three parties. Turay was eventually placed in a headlock and wrestled to the ground as Lions players rushed to his defence, hopping over the advertisement boards as the incident descended into chaos.

“Apparently, someone tried to get into our locker room, and you’re just not going to get into our locker room. You’re on somebody else’s team,” Alouettes’ head coach Jason Maas told the media afterwards, admitting that he did not witness the incident.

“I don’t know what happened. I know our team, our guys, did not feel very good about someone else trying to step into our locker room after that game, but I’ll let everything get sorted out. I’m sure they got plenty of video on it to see what did transpire. I don’t think any player around the league needs to go into an opposition locker room right after a game, let alone that kind of game.”

3DownNation contributor Pablo Herrera-Vergara was on site and captured the following video in the aftermath of the incident.

Turay is in his first CFL season with the Lions. The 29-year-old was a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft and later spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers over a seven-year career derailed by injuries. Through five games in B.C., he has recorded six defensive tackles and two sacks, including one on Saturday.

Adeyemi-Berglund, a native of Dartmouth, N.S., is in his fifth CFL season and second as an Alouette. In 72 career games, the former first-round CFL Draft pick has amassed 97 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, 24 sacks, and one defensive touchdown. He was the East Division finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2024.

This article will be updated with quotes from the locker rooms as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This article was compiled using key files from 3DownNation contributor Pablo Herrera-Vergara.