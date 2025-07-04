After years of waiting and near misses, somebody has finally won a million dollars on a CFL game.

Roy Lyster was the lucky man to cash in on Save-on-Foods’ Million Dollar Touchdown to Win when a pair of kickoffs were returned for touchdowns in Friday night’s clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts. Though it remains unclear exactly who Roy is, he becomes the contest’s first-ever winner.

The native of New Westminster, B.C., was set up for success when Toronto’s Janarion Grant took a reverse 93 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter. In the final frame, Hamilton’s Isaiah Wooden made history with an 86-yard return major of his own to award the prize money.

While nobody had previously cashed in on the contest’s grand prize, a close call captured the hearts of CFL fans in 2017. Karen Kuldys of Winnipeg, Man., thought she had won the money during a July clash between the Blue Bombers and Argonauts after scores from Ryan Lankford and Martese Jackson. However, Jackson’s touchdown was called back due to an erroneous penalty away from the play, dashing her dreams.

After an outcry from fans and a viral #WhatAboutKaren trend on social media, the CFL and then-contest sponsor Safeway/Sobeys were forced to make amends. Kulbys eventually received two years of Bombers season tickets, free groceries for a year, 500,000 reward miles, and a VIP Grey Cup weekend trip to Ottawa, though that still represented a fraction of what she was supposed to have won.

Lyster should be entitled to the whole shebang, though he won’t get it all at once. According to the contest rules, the prize money will be awarded in annual installments of $50,000 spread out over the next 20 years.

The Tiger-Cats held on to win the game 51-38, but even with those conditions, Roy Lyster is the real victor.