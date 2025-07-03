Toronto Argonauts without running back Miyan Williams vs. Ticats

The Toronto Argonauts will be rolling over much of the same roster from their first victory into this week’s rivalry clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, with one notable exception.

Rookie American running back Miyan Williams has been placed on the one-game injured list after missing practice all week with a head injury. The 23-year-old Ohio State product has carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards in four games, adding 16 catches for 90 yards.

With fellow running back Deonta McMahon continuing his stint on the injured list due to a knee issue, veteran Kevin Brown is set to take over in the backfield. Originally cut in training camp, the 28-year-old has logged 10 carries for 15 yards in two games since returning, with three receptions for 21 yards.

Brown spent the first three years of his CFL career with the Edmonton Elks, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in 2023, only to be replaced and cut a year later. He has rushed for 2,164 yards and five touchdowns on 371 carries, while catching 77 passes for 557 yards and another major in 39 games played.

Joining Brown in the backfield will be fellow American Khalan Laborn, who was signed by the team on Wednesday. The five-foot-eleven, 212-pound ball-carrier has had four previous CFL stints as a member of the Edmonton Elks, Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks, and Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 2024, he dressed for six regular-season games with Ottawa, rushing 58 times for 310 yards, catching 23 passes for 152 yards, and scoring one touchdown.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-3) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-2) at BMO Field on Friday, July 4 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for temperatures of 22 degrees, mostly sunny conditions, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.