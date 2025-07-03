Running back Greg Bell listed as game-time decision for Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Argos

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have a decision to make at running back ahead of Friday’s clash with the Toronto Argonauts.

Feature back Greg Bell could make his return to action after missing last week with a calf injury, but remains a game-time decision despite practicing fully all week. The 27-year-old started the first two games of the season, rushing 13 times for 60 yards and catching 12 passes for 76 yards. In eight games as a rookie in 2024, he ran 94 times for 625 yards and six touchdowns, while recording 29 receptions for 230 yards and another major.

If Bell is able to go, American rookie Treshaun Ward will return to the practice roster after catching three passes for 15 yards in his debut. Canadian veteran Johnny Augustine remains listed as the team’s starter after rushing 15 times for 49 yards and catching three passes for 63 yards last week.

Canadian receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange will return to the lineup in a depth role after recovering from a rib cage injury suffered in the season-opener, where he caught five passes for 55 yards. Tyler Ternowski will get the start ahead of him, while Keaton Bruggeling returns to the practice squad.

Canadian defensive back Robert Panabaker will also return from a hamstring issue. Canadian offensive lineman Jakub Szott will be a healthy scratch.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-2) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (1-3) at BMO Field on Friday, July 4 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for temperatures of 22 degrees, mostly sunny conditions, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.