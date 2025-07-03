Montreal Alouettes rule out QB Davis Alexander for second week in a row

The Montreal Alouettes have officially ruled out quarterback Davis Alexander with a hamstring injury for the second straight week.

Alexander has thrown for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions so far this season and rushed six times for 64 yards. He was recently named the league’s top player for the month of June by Pro Football Focus.

The five-foot-eleven, 210-pound passer dominated the Elks in Week 3, completing 20-of-24 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns before leaving early in the third quarter with a non-contact injury. Despite the early exit, he improved to 7-0 as a CFL starter, tying Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best start by a quarterback in league history.

Veteran backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson is expected to make his second start of the season after leading the Alouettes to their first loss last week. He struggled in a 35-17 defeat at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, completing 24-of-41 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while rushing three times for 19 yards.

Also ruled out for this week were offensive lineman Nick Callender (foot), receiver Austin Mack (hamstring), defensive tackle Dylan Wynn (foot), and cornerback Lorenzo Burns (shoulder). Defensive end Josh Archibald (hamstring), defensive back Dionte Ruffin (hamstring), offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (knee), and receiver Cole Spieker (quadriceps) have all been cleared to play.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-1) will host the B.C. Lions (1-3) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.