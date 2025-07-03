3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 5

Week 5 of the 2025 CFL regular season is here, featuring four matchups including the Battle of Ontario on Friday Night Football. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have the week off, while the Calgary Stampeders are returning after a Week 4 bye.

Montreal reporter Pablo Herrera-Vergara still leads our standings straight-up but Regina-based Brendan McGuire has taken the lead against the spread with an impressive 12-4 mark. Here are our picks for Week 5 in the CFL.

Thursday, July 3: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders (+3) — 9:00 p.m. EDT

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player is back as Brady Oliveira has recovered from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Winnipeg’s last two outings. The bruising runner will face a Calgary defence that added Kyle Wilson following his release from Hamilton to help strengthen an ailing linebacking corps. The winner of this game will come away with not only two points in the standings but also the brand new Stampede Bowl trophy.

ABBOTT: If Kyle Wilson couldn’t stop the run in Hamilton, why would his addition help Calgary stop Brady Oliveira?

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: The Blue Bombers beating a suspect Lions team twice and the Elks makes me wonder if they’re good, or if their opponents have been bad. We’ll find out this week.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: There was a time when Calgary coming off a bye at home was automatic. This is not then.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: Calgary is coming off a bye but Winnipeg still had a full week and is getting their best player back.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Stampeders will bounce back but it won’t be enough against the Blue Bombers.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: The Stampeders are off to a nice start but they’re not on Winnipeg’s level.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: The Blue Bombers keep rolling – especially with the return of Brady.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

KLEIN: Calgary has been a pleasant surprise, but they have a long way to go from “better than we thought” to “better than Winnipeg.”

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

McGUIRE: I expect V.A. to play angry and that’s usually a bad thing for opposing defences. Besides, Winnipeg is due to hit a speed-bump this week.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

THOMAS: It’s not usually safe to bet against a healthy Blue Bombers squad. Calgary has impressed so far, but I don’t think they’re good enough to knock off Winnipeg.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 8, Calgary 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 8, Calgary 2.

Friday, July 4: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts (pick’em) — 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Tiger-Cats are coming off their first win of the season and remain relatively healthy as Greg Bell is available to return from a calf issue. Toronto is just the opposite as franchise quarterback Chad Kelly, running backs Deonta McMahon and Miyan Williams, star defender Wynton McManis, and key special teamer Jack Cassar remain out due to injury. This will be the first of three meetings in the Battle of Ontario this season.

ABBOTT: Toronto won’t be able to replicate Slywka’s puck luck.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Arbuckle has looked better these past two weeks, but give me Bo Levi Mitchell over his former backup.

Straight-up: Hamilton Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: Lost in Slywka’s heroics last week was the fact that Toronto didn’t actually play very well at all.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: It feels like the Tiger-Cats are starting to put it together.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argonauts and Tiger-Cats are playing better, so it should come down to who has the better quarterback. Hamilton should win this.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: If the Tiger-Cats dominated McLeod Bethel-Thompson, they can best Nick Arbuckle.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: The Argonauts are starting to find their ways again but I think Hamilton gets a boost from the win last week. This could be a shootout.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: Two evenly matched teams? Give me the better QB.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: The Argonauts are almost as good as the Tiger-Cats are with their starter. Slowly, but surely, Dinwiddie is figuring it out again.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: Hamilton’s previously dormant weapons came to life last week. Look for big days out of both Kenny Lawler and Tim White.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 9, Toronto 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 9, Toronto 1.

Saturday, July 5: B.C. Lions at Montreal Alouettes (-3.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Lions have lost three straight games, though it appears franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke might be ready to return from a core injury he suffered back in Week 2. The Alouettes, meanwhile, will likely be without Davis Alexander for a second straight game, which is far from optimal given how McLeod Bethel-Thompson struggled against the Tiger-Cats last week. This will be Montreal’s first game back at home since Week 1.

ABBOTT: Jason Maas forgot to run last week but he won’t be able to ignore the hole in B.C.’s defence. Still, Nathan Rourke raises all boats.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: It’s hard to know what teams we’ll get without knowing who the QBs will be, but of the backups MBT looked better.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: B.C.’s defence has allowed more big plays (20-plus-yard runs or 30-plus-yard passes) than anyone else. That alone should sink them but I also don’t see Maas’ team losing two in a row.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: The Lions have to make the long trek across the country to play an angry Alouettes team.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: There is one team Jason Maas hasn’t beaten since he became the head coach of the Alouettes. It will on Saturday.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Alouettes bounce back from last week’s stinker but Nathan Rourke keeps it close.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: If this game were in B.C., I’d pick the Lions. It’s not, so the Alouettes bounce back.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: With all the injuries and changes, the Lions have been a tough team to get a read on – but I’m pretty sure they aren’t as good as Montreal, even after last week’s dud.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McGUIRE: It sounds like Rourke is ready to go, so I’m betting on the Lions.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

THOMAS: Who plays QB will obviously affect this one, but with the way the B.C. defence has played, it shouldn’t matter.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 9, B.C. 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 7, B.C. 3.

Sunday, July 6: Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks (+1.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

Dru Brown appears set to return from a hip injury that forced him to miss Ottawa’s last three games, which should help boost the team’s passing attack. The Elks remain relatively healthy but are still looking for their first win of the season after losing against Winnipeg last week despite noticeable some improvement from Tre Ford. Edmonton is not only 0-3 straight-up so far this season but also 0-3 against the spread.

ABBOTT: Ottawa is the logical pick, but this a must-win for Edmonton. Mark Kilam must rally the troops.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: I’ll pick the Elks when they’ve earned that right. So far, they haven’t.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: Pressure is ramping up in Ottawa after a slower-than-expected start. Injuries have been a big reason why and it seems like they’ll be much healthier against the Elks.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: This feels like a must-win for the Elks.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The return of Dru Brown should be enough for the Redblacks to beat the Elks.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: The Elks showed meaningful improvement last week but Dru Brown should have Ottawa’s offence cooking.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: I’m putting on my Green and Gold glasses for this one. The Elks need a win at home to bring fans back. Kilam gets the Gatorade shower.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: The Elks are off to a slow start but the schedule has been tough. I have a feeling they’ll start to show some improvement because at this point, they have to.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McGUIRE: I’m beginning to wonder if the Elks are handling Tre Ford properly. That said, I still think they can win this week.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

THOMAS: The Elks don’t look likely to beat anyone right now. Ottawa suffered a letdown against Toronto, so they’ll be sharp out of the gate.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Ottawa 5, Edmonton 5.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 5, Edmonton 5.

2025 records (straight-up)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 12-4

BALLANTINE — 11-5

HODGE — 11-5

KLEIN — 11-5

McGUIRE — 11-5

ABBOTT — 10-6

FILOSO — 10-6

GASSON — 10-6

HOSKINS — 10-6

THOMAS — 10-6

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 12-4

BALLANTINE — 9-7

GASSON — 9-7

HERRERA-VERGARA — 9-7

KLEIN — 9-7

ABBOTT — 8-8

THOMAS — 8-8

FILOSO — 7-9

HODGE — 7-9

HOSKINS — 7-9