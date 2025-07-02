Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Canadian DB Josh Hagerty

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound defender signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent in February. He spent the first week of the regular season on the one-game injured list before being demoted to the practice roster.

The 26-year-old played 15 regular-season games with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, recording 10 special teams tackles.

The native of Regina, Sask. was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He spent three years with the team and made 23 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, and one forced fumble. He won a Grey Cup in 2022.

Hagerty played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan where he made 72 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 26 games. He helped the Huskies win the Hardy Cup in 2018.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 3 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees, clear skies, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.