Freshly-signed LB Kyle Wilson to make Calgary Stampeders debut against Winnipeg

Veteran linebacker Kyle Wilson will be in the lineup for the Calgary Stampeders when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday night.

The six-foot, 231-pound native of Wichita, Kan. started the first two games of the regular season for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at middle linebacker, recording 11 defensive tackles. He was released last week after the team gave the starting spot to Canadian rookie Devin Veresuk out of the University of Windsor.

Wilson had been a member of the Tiger-Cats since 2020. Over 51 career CFL regular-season games, he has recorded 156 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

The 29-year-old will dress as Calgary’s second-string middle linebacker behind Micah Teitz, who has recorded 14 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles over three games this season. Adam Bighill, who recently joined the team’s practice roster, will not dress this week as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

The Stampeders have moved Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi to the one-game injured list and promoted Ludovick Choquette to the active roster in his place. The 23-year-old native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of Long Island University.

Calgary has also moved American defensive linemen Josiah Coatney and Cedric Wilcots II to the one-game injured. Charles Wiley, who recorded 12 defensive tackles and two sacks over 10 games last season, has been moved to the active roster in their place.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 3 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees, clear skies, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.