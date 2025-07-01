Nathan Rourke, Mathieu Betts limited in practice with B.C. Lions

Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke (core) and Canadian defensive lineman Mathieu Betts (elbow) were limited in practice with the B.C. Lions on Tuesday.

Rourke hasn’t played a snap since Week 2 when he suffered an oblique injury against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 27-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception this season, going 1-1 as a starter. He was listed as a game-time decision in Week 4 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders but didn’t see any action at Mosaic Stadium.

Betts left partway through last week’s game against the Roughriders after recording three defensive tackles and two sacks. The Laval Université product, who was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023, has made 111 defensive tackles, 31 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception over 65 career regular-season CFL games.

Defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix, who suffered a thigh injury in Week 4, did not participate in practice.

Veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (shoulder), receiver Keon Hatcher (ankle), and linebacker Josh Woods (knee) were each limited in practice. Canadian defensive back Jackson Findlay (thigh) and linebacker Maxime Rouyer (hip) were full participants.

The B.C. Lions (1-3) will visit the visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.