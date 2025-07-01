Montreal Alouettes sign former all-star receiver Alexander Hollins, one other

The Montreal Alouettes have signed former all-star receiver Alexander Hollins.

The 28-year-old native of Yazoo City, Miss. attended training camp with the Edmonton Elks but was released as part of final roster cuts. He didn’t make any catches during the team’s two preseason games.

The six-foot, 170-pound target recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns with the B.C. Lions in 2024. He was released ahead of an offseason roster bonus but the CFL Players’ Association filed a grievance on his behalf, eventually resulting in Hollins being awarded the $75,000 bonus.

Over 38 career CFL games, Hollins has registered 152 receptions for 2,227 yards with 16 touchdowns. He was named All-West Division in 2023.

The Alouettes have also signed American linebacker Caleb Johnson.

The five-foot-eleven, 228-pound defender recently played with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL, recording 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack over 10 games.

The 26-year-old has previously been a member of the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns.

The native of Murrieta, Calif. played collegiately at Fullerton College, UCLA, Texas, and Miami. In 2022, he made 48 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 12 games with the Hurricanes.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-1) will host the B.C. Lions (1-3) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.