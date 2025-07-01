Hamilton Tiger-Cats cut former second-round CFL draft pick Siriman Bagayogo

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released Canadian defensive back Siriman Bagayogo.

The 27-year-old native of Bois-des-Filion, Que. was on Hamilton’s one-game injured list for the first two games of the season and was then demoted to the practice roster.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound defender signed with the team as a free agent in 2024 and dressed for 13 regular-season games, recording one defensive tackle and eight special teams tackles.

Bagayogo was originally a second-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He dressed for 14 regular-season games as a rookie and made six defensive tackles and three special teams tackles.

The University of Guelph product was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2022, his final season with the Gryphons.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-2) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (1-3) at BMO Field on Friday, July 4 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 26 degrees, a mix of sun and cloud, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.