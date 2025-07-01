Calgary Stampeders rule out Jeshrun Antwi, Bryce Bell against Winnipeg

The Calgary Stampeders have ruled out Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi (ankle) and Canadian offensive lineman Bryce Bell (shoulder) for Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Antwi dressed for the team’s first three games in a backup role behind Dedrick Mills, rushing nine times for 30 yards. The 27-year-old product of the University of Calgary joined the team as a free agent in February after four seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions, winning a Grey Cup in 2023.

Bell started Calgary’s first two games of the season at centre before landing on the one-game injured list. The 27-year-old native of Waterloo, Ont. has played 55 career games for the Stampeders since being selected in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University. He has been replaced in the starting lineup by rookie offensive lineman Christopher Fortin.

Damon Webb, the team’s starting safety, is listed as available after he was limited in practice on Monday due to an ankle injury.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 3 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees, clear skies, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.