Toronto Argonauts take big step forward, leave room for improvement in first victory (& six other thoughts)

Article by Griff Bordignon

On a summer evening in the nation’s capital, the Toronto Argonauts finally shook off their early-season struggles, capturing their first win of the year with a decisive 29-16 triumph over the Ottawa Redblacks.

After a challenging start to the season, the Argonauts’ victory not only ended their winless streak but also injected much-needed confidence and momentum as they look to the road ahead.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Good game, but could’ve been better

Last week’s tough loss to Saskatchewan left head coach Ryan Dinwiddie visibly frustrated, openly criticizing the team’s offensive linemen for being underweight and warning that heads would roll and that someone was going home.

Fast forward to tonight, and while those comments might have been made in the heat of the moment, when tempers were running high, it’s clear the Argonauts took the words to heart. Rather than letting the criticism break them down, the team channelled that intensity into a focused, determined effort that ultimately earned them their first win of the season.

Even after securing the victory, Coach Dinwiddie remained far from satisfied with the Argonauts’ offensive performance. While he praised the defensive and special teams units for their strong efforts, Dinwiddie didn’t hesitate to express his frustration with the offence, describing it as “tough to watch.”

He pointed to missed blocks and expressed disappointment over plays that had been installed during the early days of camp, but weren’t executed properly. Acknowledging that there’s still “a long way to go on offence,” he confidently added, “we’ll figure out a way.”

For a team fresh off its first victory, Dinwiddie’s candid critique might seem unusually harsh. However, this kind of honest, high-expectations mindset is exactly what separates contenders from the rest. Rather than settling for a mediocre showing, Dinwiddie’s words reflect a belief in the offence’s potential and a demand for consistent excellence — hallmarks of a team whose floor is the East Final and whose ceiling could be even higher.

Sly moments from Slywka

The Argonauts have always found ways to win by contributing in all three phases, and tonight was no exception. Rookie safety Derek Slywka made a huge impact in two of those, accounting for two crucial touchdowns that ultimately made the difference. Without those scores, Toronto could have faced a daunting 0-4 start to the season.

Slywka’s 105-yard fumble return was a highlight in its own right, marking the longest such return by an Argo since Don Wilson’s 101-yard fumble return against Edmonton back in 1991. But it was Slywka’s second touchdown, a 120-yard blocked field goal return where he reversed field in the endzone, that really caught everyone’s attention.

Curious about how he pulled off that remarkable play, I caught up with Derek post-game and he made sure to credit the effort of his blockers.

“At first when I grabbed it, I went to go left. I saw a lot of the guys pushing left. I cut back. A couple of guys made a couple of great blocks on our team. I know (Mark) Milton is one that I saw. That’s just being a real teammate right there.”

A chef who cooks off and on the field

If you follow him on social media, you’d know that starting right tackle Ryan Hunter has a passion for cooking. Tonight, he brought that same flair to the football field.

Hunter caught a touchdown pass from Nick Arbuckle, marking the Argonauts’ only offensive points of the game. You might be wondering why this play deserves special mention, but honestly, who doesn’t love seeing a big man find the end zone? I know I do.

Earlier this season, Winnipeg’s Asotui Eli scored a memorable touchdown in Week 3 at B.C. Now, Hunter has added his name to the list with a somersault celebration that fired up the Argonauts faithful.

“It was a play we worked on. We kind of knew what we’re going to get, how it was going to look, and it looked good in practice,” said Arbuckle. “Ryan looked really good catching the football, got a lot of confidence in it.”

When asked if Hunter could cook him anything to return the favour, Arbuckle chuckled.

“I’m partial to any kind of shrimp dishes, especially Cajun Shrimp Alfredo.”

Defence showing out

Through the first three games of the season, the Argonauts’ defence had been under the microscope, surrendering a staggering 96 points. That’s a far cry from the standard expected of a team with back-to-back Grey Cup aspirations.

Tonight, the narrative shifted dramatically. The Argos’ defence rose to the occasion, limiting Ottawa to just one touchdown and making big plays when it mattered most. A key moment came when Tavarus McFadden snagged an interception after a blocked Haggerty punt deep in Argonauts territory, halting Ottawa’s momentum. Add in Derek Slywka’s electrifying fumble return for a touchdown, and it was clear the defence was determined to make a statement.

“I thought all 12 on defence all played well,” said Dinwiddie. “The defensive line did a great job. Cam Judge was lights out, so was (Isaac) Darkangelo, and then our secondary. We got the two big turnovers, really changed the game as well.”

With this performance, the Argonauts showed they’re ready to put the 0-3 start behind them and get their season back on track.

Nick’s finding his offensive strides

It was only two weeks ago that Argonaut fans and other CFL onlookers were wondering when Nick Arbuckle would be taken out as the team’s starter, something that was immediately shot down by Dinwiddie. He’s looked better and better every week since, though there is still work to be done.

“We’re still trying to catch our stride in this offence,” Arbuckle acknowledged. “We just need to put a full game together.”

This game was a chess match for Arbuckle, as Ottawa’s defence worked hard to take away much of what the Argonauts do best. Still, he managed to spread the ball effectively, finishing 18-of-25 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Damonte Coxie continued to be a spark on offence, hauling in just two catches but making them count for 82 yards, including a big gain that shifted momentum. The return of DaVaris Daniels from injury was immediately felt; he led all receivers with five catches for 96 yards, helping to stretch the field and open up other options.

As Arbuckle appears set to start at least one more game before the team’s bye week, he’s instilling confidence in the Argonauts’ offensive weapons — confidence that will be crucial when Chad Kelly is eligible to return, possibly as soon as July 17 in Montreal. With key playmakers getting back to full strength and Arbuckle showing poise under pressure, the Argos’ offence looks primed to take another step forward in the coming weeks.

What’s next?

With their first win finally in the books, the Argonauts know there’s no time to celebrate. This Friday night, BMO Field will host a fiery showdown as Toronto welcomes their QEW rivals, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are making their first visit of the season.

Both teams enter this clash fresh off their opening victories. Hamilton stunned Montreal last Friday, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between two proud franchises. This matchup is more than just a game; it’s a continuation of one of Canadian football’s most intense and historic rivalries, where every yard gained and point scored carries extra weight.

With both teams eager to improve to 2-3, Friday’s contest promises to be a pivotal moment that could shape the trajectory of the season. Expect a hostile atmosphere, fierce competition, and a classic encounter that will add another memorable chapter to the storied QEW rivalry. For the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats alike, this game is about pride, momentum, and the relentless pursuit of victory.