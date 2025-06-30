Scott Milanovich impressed with Hamilton Tiger-Cats rookie starter Devin Veresuk

Rookie linebacker Devin Veresuk impressed his head coach following his first career start in the Canadian Football League.

“He did a nice job, like we thought he would. He made probably the key play in the game. I expect him to continue to improve — he’s got all the tools, he’s got the size, the measurables, the intelligence, the commitment,” Scott Milanovich told the media in Hamilton on Monday.

“He’s smart, his teammates like him, he’s going to work hard at it. I know (linebackers coach Elijah Sandweiss) and him spent a lot of time last week trying to get him up to speed and if he can just do that for the next 10 years, he’ll have a nice career.”

The Tiger-Cats got their first win of the season this past week, knocking off the previously undefeated Montreal Alouettes by a score of 35-17. Veresuk, the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of Windsor, recorded eight defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and an interception he returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender started in place of veteran Kyle Wilson, who was released during Hamilton’s recent bye week. After a home-run debut, it appears Veresuk will man the middle for the foreseeable future in Steeltown.

It was an impressive performance overall from Hamilton’s defence, which is coordinated by Brent Monson, as the unit limited the Alouettes to 226 yards of net offence and forced four takeaways, two of which resulted in touchdowns.

This week, the Tiger-Cats will visit the reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts for the first of three meetings this season. With the Boatmen also coming off their first win of the years, Milanovich certainly isn’t taking them lightly.

“They’ve got championship pedigree,” said the veteran coach. “They know how to win and they’re our chief rivals, so we’ll be ready to go play.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-2) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (1-3) at BMO Field on Friday, July 4 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 26 degrees, a mix of sun and cloud, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.