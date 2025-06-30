3DownNation Podcast: Bombers and Riders still undefeated, Elks remain winless, shaky CFL QB play

John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss whether the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Saskatchewan Roughriders are the CFL’s best undefeated team, when the Edmonton Elks will get their first win, some shaky play from the league’s backup quarterbacks, Pat McAfee’s rant about Team Canada beating Team USA at flag football, the CFL partnering with Drake’s clothing company, and the emergence of former Division III player Derek Slywka.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.