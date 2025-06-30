3DownNation CFL power rankings: Montreal Alouettes lose their grip on top spot

Week 4 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books and we have a new team atop the power rankings for the first time this year.

With the Montreal Alouettes stumbling against Hamilton, only two teams remain undefeated and both of them did so in convincing fashion. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers covered the widest spread of the season against Edmonton, while the Saskatchewan Roughriders made mincemeat of B.C. despite playing a backup quarterback.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2)

If you had any questions about whether the Winnipeg Blue Bombers deserved to be atop the CFL pyramid, we’ll consider them answered. Peak Zach Collaros made a re-appearance after an extended absence, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns while running in the decider. Nic Demski scored a couple of majors and made some ridiculous catches, while Keric Wheatfall continues to be one of the rising stars of this season. Add in the fact that the reigning M.O.P. Brady Oliveira is returning to practice and look out for those Bombers!

2) Saskatchewan Roughriders (3)

Jake Maier didn’t have to do a whole heck of a lot to keep the Riders undefeated with Trevor Harris on the injured list, as A.J. Ouellette shouldered the offensive load with 139 yards and a major on 23 carries. The defence was just as impactful, as Canadian cornerback Tevaughn Campbell broke the game open with an 89-yard pick-six as time expired in the first half. C.J. Reavis, Rolan Milligan Jr., and Antoine Brooks also added takeaways, leaving team discipline as the only thing left for Corey Mace to be concerned about.

3) Montreal Alouettes (1)

We didn’t truly appreciate how badly the Montreal Alouettes needed Davis Alexander until he was gone, as the franchise QB’s absence due to a hamstring injury caused an outright offensive collapse. McLeod Bethel-Thompson struggled to move the ball at all, tossing two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and let the deciding snap slip between his fingers in the endzone to be recovered for another. The defence held firm for as long as possible, but even the best unit in the league can only do so much.

4) Calgary Stampeders (5)

The Stampeders’ bye week and their first three games had something in common: Vernon Adams Jr. didn’t throw a touchdown pass in any of them! All jokes aside, anyone who has stepped outside or felt a stiff breeze knows that Calgary’s Week 3 loss wasn’t a fair representation of them. The team is now working to plug gaps ahead of the inaugural Stampede Bowl with a couple of fresh faces at linebacker in Adam Bighill and Kyle Wilson, though it remains unclear if either will be ready to go this week.

5) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a switch at middle linebacker this week and got exactly the spark they needed, as second-overall CFL Draft pick Devin Veresuk made nine total tackles and returned a tipped ball for a pick-six in his first career start. The first of two defensive touchdowns on the night began the cascade towards the Tabbies’ first victory of the season. The offence did enough to seal the deal and Bo Levi Mitchell played turnover-free football in his 100th career win, becoming the fastest player in CFL history to ever hit that milestone.

6) Toronto Argonauts (7)

Reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter may have flipped himself upside down after a memorable big man touchdown, but it was rookie safety Derek Slywka who might have turned the Argos’ season on its head on Sunday. The former Division III standout, who entered training camp as a receiver, returned a fumble 105 yards for a touchdown, then followed it up by racing a blocked field goal 120 yards to paydirt. With Chad Kelly expected to remain out until at least Week 7, those are the plays Toronto will need to steal wins.

7) Ottawa Redblacks (4)

Without the benefit of a June monsoon on their side, the Ottawa Redblacks showed why Dustin Crum wasn’t the first or even the second option at quarterback to start the season. The dual-threat pivot ran for 60 yards and a touchdown, but threw for just 235 and an endzone interception in a poor offensive showing. He wasn’t helped by a couple of bad drops and a horrific fumble by Kalil Pimpleton that was returned the other way, but Dru Brown simply can’t return fast enough in the nation’s capital.

8) Edmonton Elks (9)

The CFL’s only winless team isn’t at the bottom of our power rankings after what can only be described as a growth game. Sure, they still fell to Winnipeg by double digits and failed to cover a massive spread, but for the first time we saw Tre Ford playing productive football from within the structure of the offence. Add in Jake Ceresna’s first sack of the season and it’s fair to say things are looking up for the Green and Gold.

9) B.C. Lions (6)

Another week without Nathan Rourke under centre meant more of the same for the B.C. Lions, as backup Jeremiah Masoli threw three bad interceptions, including a back-breaking pick-six at the end of the first half, in a double digit defeat. James Butler proved the team still has a running game with 123 yards on the ground, but the defence gave up 188 yards on the ground in return in a particularly porous outing. Even more concerning, the status of star Canadian pass rusher Mathieu Betts is in question after he came up lame on the second of two sacks.