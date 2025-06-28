Ottawa Redblacks without impactful DB Adrian Frye vs. Argos

The Ottawa Redblacks will be without one of their most productive defenders for Sunday’s matchup with the Toronto Argonauts.

Field-side cornerback Adrian Frye has been placed on the one-game injured list after missing practice on Friday with a knee injury. The second-year DB has been an impact performer through the first three games of the season, making 12 tackles and forcing three fumbles.

Alijah McGhee, who was projected as a starter on the outside in the preseason before being beaten out for the job, will step into the lineup. The 25-year-old played 11 games last season, making 44 defensive tackles, forcing one fumble, and snagging three interceptions.

Backup defensive back Bennett Williams (shoulder) and rookie Canadian defensive tackle Muftah Ageli (head) have also been placed on the one-game injured list. American DB Gavin Heslop will dress as insurance on the backend, while former first-round CFL Draft pick Anthony Bennett makes his first appearance for the Redblacks at defensive end.

Offensively, Ottawa has made no changes and Dustin Crum will start for the second straight game at quarterback while Dru Brown continues to battle a hip injury.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (0-3) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, June 29 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with a high of 26 degrees.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa, TSN 1050 in Toronto, or 104.7 FM in Gatineau.