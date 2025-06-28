Montreal Alouettes hit a wall, drop their first game to the Tiger-Cats (& six other thoughts)

The Montreal Alouettes headed to Hamilton believing they would start the season 4-0. Instead, they hit a wall, losing 35-17 to a much better-rested, more physical, and angry Tiger-Cats team.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Bethel-Thompson doesn’t deliver

The Alouettes had five changes to the lineup from their previous contest, none more important than franchise quarterback Davis Alexander missing the game because of a hamstring injury.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, the CFL’s highest-paid backup quarterback, was in charge of the offence and didn’t deliver for his team. He finished the night 24-of-41 for 203 yards, one touchdown pass, and two interceptions. He also fumbled a late-game snap that was recovered in the endzone for the nail-in-the-coffin touchdown.

The offence lacked rhythm from the get-go. Four of the first five drives ended with a punt, and the other ended with an MBT interception. The total amount of yards generated by those drives was 43 yards. Crazy enough, it was a 1-1 ball game after a quarter, and Hamilton led just 8-4 at the half.

After the break, Bethel-Thompson led a long drive but couldn’t finish it with a touchdown. From there, it went downhill. After a two-and-out, the San Francisco, Calif. native surprised running back Travis Theis with a high ball that bounced off his shoulder and into the hands of Hamilton linebacker Devin Veresuk, who scored a pick-six.

Then, when he had a chance to tie the game, he fumbled a routine snap that ended the game.

I went to two practices this week. Bethel-Thompson looked really good against the Montreal defence, even more so than Alexander has the last few weeks. His passes were crisp, and the decisions were quick. This type of performance was unexpected. He missed many of his receivers and, most importantly, couldn’t connect in the deep zones with the Als’ best threats, Charleston Rambo and Tyson Philpot. That hurt him and the team a lot.

Where was the running game?

It’s been hard to criticize Jason Maas’ offensive game plans since the start of the season — and, frankly, since he joined the Als. However, I can’t wrap my head around the strategy he used against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The top runner for Montreal was Bethel-Thompson with 19 yards. That simply can’t happen in a game where the Als trailed by one or two possessions for most of the game.

The running game has been a key component of Montreal’s offence since the beginning of the season, and with three running backs dressed — Theis, Sean Thomas-Erlington and Stevie Scott III — I expected more runs. In the end, the trio ran four times while MBT threw 41 passes. That’s not a winning recipe.

I know Bethel-Thompson’s biggest asset is his arm, but for his first start in a new system with new players, I was expecting Maas to walk the field with runs instead of passes. Especially since the last time the Ticats played, they allowed 133 rushing yards.

In the end, the game plan just didn’t work.

What’s next for the quarterbacks?

Had the Alouettes won that game, the team could have comfortably decided to rest Alexander for another week, allowing him to play next on July 17 after the team’s first bye week.

However, the team might rush Alexander back into action after a loss, especially given how it happened. The team has a great opportunity to leave for the break with a 4-1 record, which would offer a completely different outlook than a 3-2 record.

Cole Spieker, an underrated target

If there was one bright spot in the Als’ offensive performance on Friday night, it was Cole Spieker’s breakout. He was the most targeted receiver, making six catches for 57 yards and a major.

It’s no secret that the Als’ receiving corps is one of the best in the CFL. Spieker is never in the spotlight, but he is effective at getting the hardest yards for the team. When he touches the ball, he usually gets rocked but still manages to get important first downs.

Friday night, Spieker showed his usual competitive nature but also showcased his ability to break zones and beat defenders in man-to-man coverage. That performance might help him to get more targets, even when wide receiver Austin Mack returns from his hamstring injury.

Defence can’t do it all

Noel Thorpe’s defence offered another good performance, especially in the first half. On the first Hamilton drive, the defensive line stood tall and stopped Ante Milanovic-Litre on third-and-short for a turnover on downs. Then, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Lorenzo Burns combined their efforts to force a fumble after Bethel-Thompson’s first interception.

Although the offence was stalling, the defence only allowed eight points through 30 minutes, including the first touchdown the unit had surrendered in the first half of a regular game since October 19, 2024. Yes, you read that correctly.

However, with all the chances quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had, he drove the field for a touchdown one more time in the second half. The Als’ defence can be the best unit in the league, but they can’t win games alone, especially when the offence gives 14 points away to their opponents.

Hats off to Bo

On Friday night, Bo Levi Mitchell became the fastest quarterback to register 100 CFL wins. It is an impressive achievement, especially considering only nine other quarterbacks have more wins than him.

Since signing with the Calgary Stampeders in 2012, Mitchell has been one of the faces of the CFL, playing at a high level consistently. It’s why he’s won two Grey Cups and two M.O.P. awards over his Hall of Fame career.

What’s next?

The Alouettes (3-1) will play their second home game of the season next Saturday, July 5 when they host the B.C. Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT.