B.C. Lions name QB Jeremiah Masoli starter, will sit Nathan Rourke vs. Riders

The B.C. Lions didn’t need until game time to make their quarterback decision, naming Jeremiah Masoli the starter with just over two hours to go until kickoff against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke was initially listed as the starter with a game-time decision designation, but will now drop down to become the third-stringer for a second consecutive game. He was a limited participant in practice all week and took no reps with the starting unit on Thursday while recovering from an oblique injury.

The 27-year-old started B.C.’s first two games of the season, leading the team to a win over Edmonton in Week 1 and a loss to Winnipeg in Week 2. He has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception and rushed 11 times for 112 yards and one score so far this season.

Masoli is making his second start as a Lion and has played roughly five quarters of relief action this season. The 36-year-old has completed 32-of-54 passes for 365 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He committed three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumbled lateral — in last week’s loss to Winnipeg.

Kickoff between the B.C. Lions (1-2) and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) is slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT at Mosaic Stadium. The weather forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 23 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 980 CKNW in Vancouver or 620 CKRM in Regina.