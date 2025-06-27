QB Jake Maier to start for Saskatchewan Roughriders, Trevor Harris ruled out against B.C. Lions

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially ruled out starting quarterback Trevor Harris for their Week 4 matchup with the B.C. Lions, placing him on the one-game injured list.

The 39-year-old passer missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a head/illness designation but was a full participant on Thursday, as per the team’s official report. On Wednesday, head coach Corey Mace confirmed the health issue was concussion-related after Harris took a high hit from defensive lineman Jordan Williams in last week’s win over Toronto. Williams was fined for the hit on Thursday.

Veteran backup Jake Maier will get the start for the Riders after being acquired via trade this offseason. The 28-year-old has appeared in 66 career CFL games, all with the Calgary Stampeders, and had been that team’s starter since mid-way through the 2022 season. He finished his tenure in Calgary having thrown for 11,685 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

In a corresponding move, Saskatchewan activated Jack Coan off the one-game in order to back up Maier.

On the other side of the ball, Canadian linebacker Melique Straker will miss this week with a thigh injury, while American defensive tackle Caleb Sanders will be a healthy scratch. American defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and Canadian defensive lineman Benoit Marion will dress in a depth capacity.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 980 CKNW in Vancouver or 620 CKRM in Regina.