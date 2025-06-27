QB Dustin Crum to make second consecutive start for Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto

The Ottawa Redblacks will be without starting quarterback Dru Brown for at least another week. Head coach Bob Dyce has officially named Dustin Crum the starter for Sunday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts, according to a report by TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec.

Crum started in Week 3 and helped lead the Redblacks to their first victory of the season, completing nine-of-22 pass attempts for 111 yards and one touchdown in wet and windy conditions in Calgary. He also rushed 11 times for 64 yards in the win.

The six-foot, 210-pound native of Grafton, Oh. made 14 starts for the Redblacks as a CFL rookie in 2023, throwing for 3,109 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 741 yards and nine scores, posting a 3-11 record.

The 26-year-old performed mostly short-yardage duty in 2024, rushing for 206 yards and seven touchdowns. He attempted only 45 passes, throwing for 320 yards and two interceptions.

Brown continues to work his way back from a hip injury suffered in the season-opener and has been limited in practice all week. It is still unclear whether he will dress in some capacity for the game, though he is certain to miss his third consecutive start.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (0-3) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, June 29 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with a high of 26 degrees.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa, TSN 1050 in Toronto, or 104.7 FM in Gatineau.