Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Bo Levi Mitchell becomes fastest CFL QB to record 100 wins

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has crossed another milestone in his impressive CFL career, recording his 100th victory as a starter on Friday night.

With the win, Mitchell becomes the fastest quarterback in CFL history to achieve the feat, needing just 142 starts to reach the mark. That surpasses the previous record holder, Ron Lancaster, who did it in 149 starts with Ottawa and Saskatchewan.

The 35-year-old completed 25-of-31 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns to secure a 35-17 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. It was Hamilton’s first victory of the season.

Mitchell began his CFL career in 2012 with the Calgary Stampeders and took over as the franchise’s full-time starter in 2014. He led that organization to two Grey Cup victories and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018. The Katy, Tex. native moved to Hamilton in 2023 and had a resurgent campaign in 2024, throwing for over 5,000 yards and finishing as the runner-up for M.O.P.

In total, Mitchell has appeared in 192 CFL games, completing 3,076 passes on 4,733 attempts for 39,910 yards, 230 touchdowns, and 118 interceptions.

Only 10 quarterbacks in CFL history have reached 100 victories as a starter. In addition to Mitchell and Lancaster, the list includes Tracy Ham, Matt Dunigan, Anthony Calvillo, Danny McManus, Henry Burris, Damon Allen, Ricky Ray, and Kevin Glenn.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-2) will return to action on Friday, July 4 when they visit the Toronto Argonauts.