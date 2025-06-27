Canadian QB Nathan Rourke game-time decision as B.C. Lions starter vs. Riders

The B.C. Lions have listed Nathan Rourke as a game-time decision to start against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The Canadian quarterback was a limited participant in practice all week and took no reps with the starting unit on Thursday. He is attempting to return from an oblique injury that caused him to miss last week’s game.

The 27-year-old started B.C.’s first two games of the season, leading the team to a win over Edmonton in Week 1 and a loss to Winnipeg in Week 2. He has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception and rushed 11 times for 112 yards and one score so far this season.

If Rourke is unable to go, veteran backup Jeremiah Masoli is expected to take the reins for a second consecutive week. In roughly five quarters of relief action this season, the 36-year-old has completed 32-of-54 passes for 365 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Neither quarterback is expected to have the same level of protection, as the Lions have placed prized offseason acquisition Dejon Allen on the six-game injured list. The all-star right tackle and former Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman winner suffered an arm injury last week that will hold him out long term. American Chris Schleuger will get the start in that spot, while former first-round pick Anu Una returns from a preseason injury as extra insurance.

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, defensive tackle Jonah Tavai has been placed on the one-game injured list with a calf issue and will be replaced in the starting lineup by Marcus Moore. Rookie safety Jackson Findlay and returner Seven McGee will also be unable to dress with hamstring issues, leaving return duties to the recently signed Phillip Brooks.

The B.C. Lions (1-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 980 CKNW in Vancouver or 620 CKRM in Regina.