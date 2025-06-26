Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start top CFL draft pick Devin Veresuk against Alouettes

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made a key change to their starting lineup from last week, promoting Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk to a starting role.

The 23-year-old native of Windsor, Ont. has taken over the starting job at middle linebacker following the release of veteran Kyle Wilson. The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender was a standout at the University of Windsor where he recorded 199 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 22 collegiate games with the Lancers, earning two second-team OUA all-star selections.

Veresuk was the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft and has recorded one special teams tackle over his first two career regular-season games.

Rookie running back Treshaun Ward will dress for his first career CFL game after being promoted from the practice roster. The five-foot-ten, 190-pound ball-carrier had a nomadic collegiate career, spending time at Florida State, Kansas State, and Boston College. He was named an All-Big 12 honourable mention with the Wildcats in 2023 after rushing for 643 yards, catching 17 passes for 129 yards, and scoring seven touchdowns.

Canadian veteran Johnny Augustine will start at running back with Ward as the backup. Greg Bell, who started the first two games of the year, has been moved to the one-game injured list due to a calf injury.

The Tiger-Cats have also moved Canadian fullback Daniel Bell to the one-game injured list with an elbow injury and will dress offensive lineman Jakub Szott in his place. Rookie defensive back Kyler Fisher will also make his CFL debut in a depth role.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) will host the Montreal Alouettes (3-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 27 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 25 degrees with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.