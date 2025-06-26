CFL uniforms to bear Canadian flags for rest of 2025 season

All nine CFL teams have added Canadian flags to their uniforms in recognition of Canada Day Weekend and they will remain there for the rest of the 2025 season. The flags will be situated on the shoulder of each uniform.

“We are a league that is made in Canada and played in Canada. This flag is a symbol of unity, pride, and the deep connection we share with our fans from coast to coast to coast,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston in a statement.

“This emblem represents more than just a country — it represents the spirit of our game and the communities that support it.”

Canada Day Weekend kicks off with the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday night, followed by the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night, the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night, and the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night.

