Calgary Stampeders sign LB Kyle Wilson following release from Tiger-Cats

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Kyle Wilson following his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot, 231-pound native of Wichita, Kan. started each of Hamilton’s first two games of the season at middle linebacker, recording 11 defensive tackles. He has been replaced by Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk, who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of Windsor.

The 29-year-old had been a member of the Tiger-Cats since 2020. Over 51 career CFL regular-season games, he has recorded 156 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

The Stampeders (2-1) are on bye this week. They will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) on Thursday, July 3 at McMahon Stadium.