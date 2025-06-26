3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 4

Week 4 of the 2025 CFL regular season is here, featuring one game per day from Thursday until Sunday. The Calgary Stampeders have the week off, while the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are returning following a Week 3 bye.

Montreal reporter Pablo Herrera-Vergara still leads our standings straight-up and against the spread, but Ryan Ballantine and Peter Klein are hot on his tail. Here are our picks for Week 4 in the CFL.

Thursday, June 26: Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-10.5) — 8:30 p.m. EDT

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are undefeated against B.C., but now get a crack at a new team. Running back Brady Oliveira will miss a second consecutive game but the five-time defending West Division champions are otherwise pretty healthy, with just Canadian receiver Nic Demski as a game-time decision. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Elks will be without All-CFL centre David Beard after moving him to the six-game injured list with a calf injury and will give rookie Chelen Garnes the start at strong-side linebacker. In addition to searching for their first win of the season, the Green and Gold are hoping to beat Winnipeg for the first time since 2018.

ABBOTT: Tre Ford will secure a backdoor cover, but he’ll need to play a complete game to win. He won’t.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Collaros struggled against a team that Streveler whipped. That’s not enough for the Elks to win, but 10.5 points seems crazy high.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: The Bombers are a well-oiled machine. The Elks are still reading the instructions and trying to put the pieces together. That said, 10.5 points is a silly spread in the CFL.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Winnipeg doesn’t feel like the defence for Tre Ford to start to put it together against, but I think Edmonton could keep it close.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t see how the Elks can win this one. However, the spread is too big.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: Based on how Tre Ford plays late in games, I like Edmonton’s chances of getting the backdoor cover.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: I’m not delusional enough to think Edmonton goes into Winnipeg and wins, but they have improved enough to cover that line.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: It seems all the players love Mark Kilam, but do the schedule makers hate him? A tough start to his Edmonton coaching career continues this week.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

McGUIRE: I’m warming up to this Tre Ford experiment but not enough to convince anyone the Elks can win in Winnipeg.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: Edmonton is in build mode and Winnipeg is still Winnipeg. There’s a lot to build on for Tre Ford and the Elks, they just haven’t shown it. I’m not sure the Bombers will be the team to help them get on track.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 10, Edmonton 0

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 7, Winnipeg 3

Friday, June 27: Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+3.5) — 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats return from their bye week to an unenviable task, as the red-hot Montreal Alouettes roll into town. The wild card in this one will be the status of Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander, who is listed as questionable after missing the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury. McLeod Bethel-Thompson is a proven starter who can step in if needed, though the Als could also be missing running back Sean Thomas-Erlington, receiver Austin Mack, and defensive tackle Dylan Wynn. The Tabbies don’t have the same health issues, with just running back Greg Bell as a significant absence, but made a big change on defence of their own volition with the release of veteran middle linebacker Kyle Wilson.

ABBOTT: Regardless of whether Davis Alexander plays, Montreal’s defence is dominant enough to secure a win.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: Montreal will keep getting my pick as long as the spread is this narrow. The Alouettes remain jaunty! (Yes, I know that’s not the lyrics.)

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: MBT is a great insurance policy and more than capable of getting the ball to Montreal’s dangerous receiving corps. Not to mention, Montreal’s defence is the best in the league.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: I have no logical reason for this, just a weird hunch.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes might play without Davis Alexander, Austin Mack, Sean Thomas-Erlington and Dylan Wynn. I still take Montreal.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Alouettes are on another level right now.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: Montreal is the best team in the league right now. I can’t see Hamilton stepping up to stop that at this point

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: Montreal looks like the most complete team in the CFL right now. Even with some injury concerns, they get past Hamilton this week.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McGUIRE: The Alouettes worry about Alexander’s health, and I do too. But even if he can’t go, I expect Montreal to beat a fragile Ticats squad lacking confidence right now.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: If Davis Alexander were playing, the line for this one would be much bigger. MBT is fully capable of running the offence in his absence, and Hamilton’s defence has struggled. If the Cats can play to their full potential on offence, they can surprise the Als. Montreal is the safer bet.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 9, Hamilton 1

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 8, Hamilton 2

Saturday, June 28: B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-3.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

All eyes will be on the quarterback position in the days leading up to this matchup, as both teams face an injury situation that could change their fortunes. For the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders, veteran pivot Trevor Harris has yet to practice this week due to a combination of illness and possible concussion symptoms, raising the possibility of a Jake Maier start. Over in B.C., the Lions are hoping to spark a turnaround with the possible return of Canadian phenom Nathan Rourke, who has been throwing and splitting reps with Jeremiah Masoli as he rehabs from an oblique injury.

ABBOTT: The Lions have no shot without Rourke.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Both sides have uncertain QB starters, making this a difficult pick at the deadline. I think the Riders are more complete without Harris than the Lions are without Rourke.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Even if Rourke plays, the Lions’ disappointing start to 2025 continues.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: B.C. is a one-man crew and even though the Riders love to get in their own way, it won’t be enough for the Lions.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Riders will want to answer after almost blowing their huge lead against the Argos. Nathan Rourke or not, I don’t see the Lions winning this one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Roughriders start 4-0 for the second straight year. If Nathan Rourke doesn’t play, they’ll cover the spread, too.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: B.C.’s defence has had some good quarters. They’d need all four to beat Sask right now and they are not quite there.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: The Riders have looked great for stretches, but they have let everyone they’ve faced hang around. I think they win another nail-biter.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: B.C.

McGUIRE: I’m curious to see how this betting line changes depending on Rourke’s status. No matter who is at QB for the Lions, I don’t expect them to put much of a scare into the Riders.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

THOMAS: Saskatchewan has played some really good football and I expect them to continue their hot start. Rourke or not, the Lions need some help on defence.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 10, B.C. 0

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 6, B.C. 4

Sunday, June 29: Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks (-1.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

At the risk of plagiarizing the previous game’s lede, this matchup could hinge on a pair of quarterback decisions coming later in the week. In Ottawa, Dustin Crum continues to take the first team reps under centre after leading the Redblacks to their first game last week, while Dru Brown continues to be limited by a hip injury. Over in the centre of the universe, the winless Argonauts are battling a lengthy injured list but have suggested Chad Kelly could be ready to play, though he, too, remained limited on Day 1.

ABBOTT: Still waiting for those heads to roll in Toronto, Ryan. Maybe next week!

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: The Argos couldn’t stop a mobile QB against Calgary and won’t stop Crum either.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: The Argos are a mess right now and the Redblacks might finally be getting healthy.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: The Argos are simply missing too many pieces.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Ottawa has Eastern Semi-Final revenge to take, while the Argos are going nowhere with Nick Arbuckle.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: Until the Argonauts get healthier, it’s hard to envision them getting their first win.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: Toronto showed signs of life last week but they still need to overcome silly mistakes and play consistent defence. Ottawa is ready for a win at home.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

KLEIN: I didn’t love Toronto’s roster to start the year, and now half of their team is hurt. Ottawa is pretty solid at home, so they should take this one.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

McGUIRE: This one is all about which quarterback can play and which one cannot. Despite Luke Willson’s insistence that the Argos were awful last game, I’m seeing signs they are getting closer, even with Nick Arbuckle under centre.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: Until Toronto gets healthy, they are going to have a hard time competing. Ottawa impressed in Week 3 and are decent at home.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Ottawa 9, Toronto 1

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 9, Toronto 1

2025 records (straight-up)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 10-2

BALLANTINE — 9-3

HODGE — 9-3

KLEIN — 9-3

ABBOTT — 8-4

FILOSO — 8-4

HOSKINS — 8-4

McGUIRE — 8-4

THOMAS — 8-4

GASSON — 7-5

2025 records (against the spread)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 9-3

BALLANTINE — 8-4

KLEIN — 8-4

McGUIRE — 8-4

ABBOTT — 7-5

FILOSO — 7-5

GASSON — 7-5

HOSKINS — 7-5

HODGE — 6-6

THOMAS — 6-6