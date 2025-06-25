Nic Demski game-time decision for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against Elks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have listed Canadian receiver Nic Demski as a game-time decision when they host the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old native of Winnipeg, Man. has caught five passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns through two games this season, both of which resulted in wins over the B.C. Lions. He did not practice this week due to an ankle injury.

The four-time All-West Division selection has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in both of the last two seasons. Over 138 career regular-season games, Demski has caught 432 passes for 5,338 yards, rushed for 828 yards, and scored 42 touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers haven’t made any changes to their depth chart from last week’s win in Vancouver, which saw Zach Collaros throw for 179 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his season debut.

Brady Oliveira, who will remain out this week, will be replaced again by rookies Matthew Peterson and Quinton Cooley, who combined for 18 carries for 85 yards last week.

Through two games, Winnipeg ranks third in points per game, sixth in net offence per game, first in points allowed per game, and sixth in net offence allowed per game.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) will host the Edmonton Elks (0-2) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 26 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 25 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.