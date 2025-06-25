Hamilton Tiger-Cats release veteran linebacker Kyle Wilson

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released veteran American linebacker Kyle Wilson in a surprise move.

The 29-year-old has started each of Hamilton’s first two games of the season at middle linebacker, recording 11 tackles. On paper, he is backed up by rookie second-overall draft pick Devin Veresuk, though it is unclear who will fill the role following his departure.

Wilson has been a member of the Tiger-Cats since 2020. The Arkansas State product has appeared in 51 career CFL games, registering 156 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, two sacks, an interception, and three forced fumbles.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) will host the Montreal Alouettes (3-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 27 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for a risk of strong thunderstorms with a temperature of 27 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally and in the United States. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or TSN 690 in Montreal. 98.5 FM in Montreal will carry the broadcast in French.