Former all-star OL Marwan Hage becomes minority owner of Hamilton Tiger-Cats

One of the best Hamilton Tiger-Cat offensive linemen of this century is rejoining the team as a minority owner.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton Sports Group announced that Marwan Hage had bought a minority stake in the ownership group, which has run the Ticats and CPL franchise Forge FC since 2022, as well as controlling the master license agreement for Hamilton Stadium.

“Joining the Hamilton Sports Group feels like coming home,” Hage said in a statement. “Hamilton embraced me as a player, and I’m honoured to give back in a new way—this time as a partner working to grow our teams, strengthen the community, and help build the future of sport in this amazing city.”

Hage played his entire 10-year career in Hamilton after being selected in the second round of the 2004 CFL Draft out of the University of Colorado. He was twice named an East Division all-star while serving along the Ticats’ offensive line and earned league honours in 2010, while also being named a finalist for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

While a player, the Lebanese-born, Montreal-raised blocker created the beloved “Hage’s Heroes”, a community program providing unforgettable game day experiences for underprivileged children along with food drives and support for McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Since retiring from football in 2014, Hage has established himself as a successful entrepreneur and investor with a thriving real estate and restaurant portfolio across Ontario and Quebec. He is especially recognized for his work as a multi-unit quick service restaurant operator and investor, owning several Tim Hortons franchises.

Hage joins an ownership group that includes Chairman “Caretaker” Bob Young, Hamilton-based company Stelco, and senior sports executives Scott Mitchell and Jim Lawson. ​

“Marwan has always brought intensity and heart to everything he does—from the huddle to the boardroom,” said Mitchell, who also serves as managing partner and CEO of the Hamilton Sports Group. “He brought fire and leadership to our locker room, and he brings that same passion to everything he touches. He built a great career rooted in Hamilton, and now he’s coming back to help us win—on the field and in the community.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) will host the Montreal Alouettes (3-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 27 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for a risk of strong thunderstorms with a temperature of 27 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally and in the United States. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or TSN 690 in Montreal. 98.5 FM in Montreal will carry the broadcast in French.