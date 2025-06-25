B.C. Lions sign Kansas State speedster Phillip Brooks following training camp stint with Ticats

The B.C. Lions have signed American receiver and returner Phillip Brooks to their practice roster.

Brooks most recently attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before being released as part of final roster cuts. He returned three punts for 13 yards, seven kickoffs for 173 yards, and one missed field goal for 82 yards in two preseason appearances, while catching two passes for 14 yards.

The native of Lee’s Summit, Mo. appeared in a program record 65 games over six seasons at Kansas State University. He caught 182 passes for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Wildcats and returned 57 punts for 712 yards and four scores. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

The five-foot-seven, 175-pound playmaker reportedly ran a 4.51-second forty-yard dash at his pro day in 2024. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent before making his way to the CFL.

Brooks remains a fixture in Kansas State’s record books, ranking fourth in career receptions, seventh in career receiving yards, and tied for seventh in career receiving touchdowns. He has drawn comparisons to former CFL Most Outstanding Player Brandon Banks, who attended the same program and produced similar results as a small-statured speedster.

In a corresponding move, the team released American defensive back Travian Blaylock.

The B.C. Lions (1-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 20 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 980 CKNW in Vancouver or 620 CKRM in Regina.