Nathan Rourke limited in practice with B.C. Lions ahead of game against Roughriders

Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke was limited in practice with the B.C. Lions on Tuesday due to the core injury that forced him to sit out in Week 3.

“It’s all about how (the injury) responds,” said head coach Buck Pierce. “Probably very similar to last week as it sits right now. We’ll monitor him every day and see how he’s feeling the next day and see what he can do from there. I think positivity’s a good word for that. I think it’s positive.”

The 27-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. was listed as a game-time decision against Winnipeg but didn’t play on Saturday night as Jeremiah Masoli got the start. The veteran passer threw for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as the Lions lost at home by a score of 27-14, falling to 1-2.

Rourke started B.C.’s first two games of the season, leading the team to a win over Edmonton in Week 1 and a loss to Winnipeg in Week 2. He has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception and rushed 11 times for 112 yards and one score so far this season.

Those who didn’t practice on Tuesday include receiver Kieran Poissant (thigh), offensive lineman Dejon Allen (arm), defensive lineman Jonah Tavai (calf), linebacker Jeremy Lewis (foot), and defensive back Jackson Findlay (hamstring).

Boundary wideout Stanley Berryhill III (thigh), defensive lineman Christian Covington (thigh), and linebacker Maxime Rouyer (hip) were each limited.

The B.C. Lions (1-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.