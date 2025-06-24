Corey Mace: Trevor Harris ‘fine’ despite missing practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Franchise quarterback Trevor Harris did not practice with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday due to a head injury and illness, according to the team’s official report, but head coach Corey Mace believes there’s nothing to worry about.

“He’ll be fine,” Mace told the media in Regina. “He’s dealing with a little bit of an infection and kind of played through that — also he took a pretty good shot in the game, so we’re just honestly playing it smart.”

Harris completed 13-of-17 pass attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Saskatchewan’s 39-32 win over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 3. He has thrown for 806 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions over three starts this season, leading the Roughriders to a 3-0 start.

Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus, who didn’t play in Week 3, did not practice on Tuesday due to his foot injury. Others who were unable to practice include receivers Shawn Bane Jr. (knee), KeeSean Johnson (personal), and Tommy Nield (ankle), offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee), linebacker Melique Straker (thigh), and defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell (back) and Kosi Onyeka (knee).

Canadian fullback Albert Awachie (hip) and defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (hip) were both limited in practice.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) will host the B.C. Lions (1-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.